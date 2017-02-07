Appeals Court Rules Owner Of Tulsa's El Tequila Restaurant Owes Back Wages, Damages To Workers
An appeals court affirmed a federal judge's ruling that the owner of Tulsa restaurant El Tequila owes more than 300 employees $2.1 million in back wages and damages. The federal judge overturned a jury's verdict, ruling that owner Carlos Aguirre willfully violated the Fair Labor Standards Act in regard to minimum wage, overtime and record keeping.
