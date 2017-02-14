After refugee ban delays, refugees get to Oklahoma
FOX23 reported in early February when President Donald Trump's hold on immigration impacted 28 refugees. They spent years in the vetting process and finally got clearance to be on their way when the order came down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|saqi49
|185
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Tue
|Jamie Dudee
|10
|Wagoner County man says ADA hit him with car wh...
|Tue
|otis
|1
|Man Charged In Tulsa Murder (Jul '09)
|Mon
|MattsAbitch
|9
|Lawsuit Shows Former Wagoner County Sheriff Sui...
|Mon
|clueless
|1
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Mon
|Killkenny
|3
|Tulsa Mayor: City Contract To Film 'Live PD' Ha...
|Mon
|copywrite
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC