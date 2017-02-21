Admiral Twin Drive-in reopens in Marc...

Admiral Twin Drive-in reopens in March ahead of spring break

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

It's time to go back to the drive-in! The Admiral Twin reopens in March. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file It's time to go back to the drive-in! The Admiral Twin reopens in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
When you blacks gonna learn??? 2 hr Black Terror 69
News OK divorce bill passes committee vote 9 hr wontyoumarrymebill 1
church of satan 14 hr Satans first mate 109
Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons Tue Look at DAT hapi ... 3
Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS Tue New York Times 1
anyone want roxys Mon Officer Sheldon 9
News City Of Tulsa Considers New Public Nuisance Laws (Jul '10) Feb 20 kayla 44
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Tulsa County was issued at February 22 at 4:01PM CST

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,076,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC