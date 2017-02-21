A Tulsa soldier's death saves the liv...

A Tulsa soldier's death saves the lives of 7 others

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... 23 min xxx 4
When you blacks gonna learn??? Feb 22 Black Terror 68
News OK divorce bill passes committee vote Feb 22 wontyoumarrymebill 1
church of satan Feb 22 Satans first mate 109
Give Us More NedReck Tax Cuts and FancyFuk Prizons Feb 21 Look at DAT hapi ... 3
Okmulgee Hospital OVER CROWDED by LIBERALS Feb 21 New York Times 1
anyone want roxys Feb 20 Officer Sheldon 9
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,156,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC