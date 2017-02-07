69-year-old busted for indecent exposure
A 36-year-old woman received quite the surprise on Monday, after being awakened by her 69-year-old relative. Tulsa police were told by the victim, Samuel Collins was standing by her bed, his privates were exposed and he was being indecent.
