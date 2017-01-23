Young child found living in 'deplorable and filthy conditions'
Tulsa officers arrived at a home yesterday on East Jasper Street and found all three living in "deplorable and filthy conditions." Police says there were buckets full of human waste, no electricity, no running water and the child was within reach of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|1 hr
|Kirby
|1
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|16 hr
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|21 hr
|wcoyote3
|212
|I can't let go is stupid
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|26
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|bjsmith
|13
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC