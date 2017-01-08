Young Black Men Still Overwhelming Victims of Police Violence
Of the 1,091 killings, officers were charged with crimes in relation to 18 deaths from 2016. Despite the protests , media scrutiny, and all around heightened national attention, young black men in 2016 continued to be the predominant victims of police violence in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|1 hr
|Little Debbie s
|9
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|7 hr
|Chamber member
|2
|church of satan
|17 hr
|Eternal truth
|100
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|13
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Jan 4
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|Jan 4
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC