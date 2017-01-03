Young Black Men Killed By Police Disp...

Young Black Men Killed By Police Disproportionately High In 2016

Read more: NewsOne

Black males aged 15-34 were nine times more likely than other racial groups to be killed by an officer last year, and they were killed by police at four times the rate of young White men, the newspaper said. The Guardian's analysis is based on data it collected for The Counted , which records all reported police-involved killings.

