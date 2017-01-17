Women in Oklahoma City, Tulsa join national Trump protest

Women in Oklahoma's two largest cities joined hundreds of thousands more in cities around the world on Saturday to send President Donald Trump a message that his agenda won't go unchecked over the next four years. Organizers estimated at least 5,000 protesters marched at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City and hundreds more in Tulsa - just two of some 600 cities around the world holding similar demonstrations.

