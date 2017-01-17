Women Demonstrators Ready To Make Voices Heard In Washington D.C.
Women Demonstrators Ready To Make Voices Heard In Washington D.C - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Demonstrator Kristen McCormick said, "I'm just excited to be on the home front where decisions are made for our country, sharing space for my fellow sisters." Olivia Ramirez said the whole point of her trip to Washington is to make sure the incoming administration is aware of protests and the pipeline disputes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|10 min
|Charles Chan
|8
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|8
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|49
|Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Jamie Dundee
|15
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC