Woman Arrested After Chase From Tulsa To Inola

Rogers County deputies arrested a Tulsa woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Tulsa to Inola in a stolen SUV Tuesday night. Deputies booked Mary Mesteth, 36, of Tulsa into the Rogers County jail on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to elude.

