Witnesses Sought After Police Say Tulsa Couple Stabbed Each Other

Police are trying to find someone who witnessed a Tulsa couple who apparently stabbed each other during an argument late Sunday. At around 11 p.m. officers were called to the Boulder Apartments near 31st and 145th East Avenue and to a convenience store at 31st and 129th East Avenue about two stabbing victims.

