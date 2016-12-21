Witnesses Sought After Police Say Tulsa Couple Stabbed Each Other
Police are trying to find someone who witnessed a Tulsa couple who apparently stabbed each other during an argument late Sunday. At around 11 p.m. officers were called to the Boulder Apartments near 31st and 145th East Avenue and to a convenience store at 31st and 129th East Avenue about two stabbing victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|church of satan
|12 min
|Frank
|94
|I Can't Let Go (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|1,502
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|9 hr
|Miss Jennie
|1
|Larry Spivey (Nov '13)
|Sun
|adiane501
|24
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 30
|Deb
|8
|Community Policing Commission Houck Violence
|Dec 29
|Chucky Cheese Jordan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC