...Warrant issued for man suspected of killing 2 people at north Tulsa bar in October 2016
On Oct. 10, 2016, Saira Vasquez and Adan Duran were shot and killed inside a bar near North Lewis and East Haskell Place. Police believe the suspect, Rigoberto Pureco, was at the bar for several hours before, hoping to leave with a bartender.
