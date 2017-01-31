...Warrant issued for man suspected o...

...Warrant issued for man suspected of killing 2 people at north Tulsa bar in October 2016

On Oct. 10, 2016, Saira Vasquez and Adan Duran were shot and killed inside a bar near North Lewis and East Haskell Place. Police believe the suspect, Rigoberto Pureco, was at the bar for several hours before, hoping to leave with a bartender.

