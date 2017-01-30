Warming Trend Continues, Fire Danger Threat Remains
This is what a meteorologist might call a "boring" weather pattern at the moment. There are no major storm systems in the country and temperatures aren't straying too far from normal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|Jan 28
|Alvin Boss
|28
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC