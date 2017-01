Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Wagoner County Sheriff's Deputies Search For Armed Robbery Susp - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Wagoner County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an armed robbery in the Taylor Ferry area of Wagoner County where they said a man fired a single shot into the ceiling before he took money from the cash register. Deputies said the robbery happened Monday at about 5:30 a.m. at CJ's One Stop, which is located at 33864 on OK-51.

