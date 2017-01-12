Wagoner County Investigators Name Second Person Of Interest In Death Of 15 Year Old
Wagoner County Investigators Name Second Person Of Interest In D - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Monday, investigators named 23-year-old Cody Austin Thompson as a person of interest in the death of Brennon Davis. [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office] Josh Harrington, 22, was arrested for obstruction of justice and named a person of interest in the death of 15-year-old Brennan Davis of Okay.
