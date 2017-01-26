U.S. Service Member Killed, 3 Wounded In Yemen Raid
U.S. Service Member Killed, 3 Wounded In Yemen Raid - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The U.S. military said Sunday that one service member was killed and three others wounded in a raid in Yemen targeting its local al Qaeda branch, marking the first-known combat death of a U.S. soldier under President Donald Trump's new administration. U.S. Central Command said in a statement that a fourth service member was injured in a "hard landing" in a nearby location.
