Two Sought After Robbing Tulsa Restaurant At Gunpoint

8 hrs ago

Police say two men broke a locked glass door to gain entry and rob a Tulsa restaurant at gunpoint late Sunday. Just before midnight, officers were called to the Taco Bueno in the 4600 block of South Peoria due to an alarm at about 11:50 p.m. Workers told police two men somehow broke out a glass door, then climbed inside armed with guns and robbed the store.

