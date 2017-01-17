Tulsans Fight For Several Issues At National Women's March
Here at home, hundreds of Tulsans are joining the national Women's March movement and speaking their minds the day after Trump's inauguration. "We're dealing with issues of climate change, inequality, racism, and we're hoping that they will take the lead," said Moran.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Sat
|Charles Chan
|8
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|54
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|8
|Mother Of Missing Child Charged With Murder (Feb '06)
|Fri
|Alvin Boss
|49
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC