Tulsa Yoga Studio Offering Class Designed For First Responders
All of the studio's classes are donation-based, so first responders can pay as much or as little as they like. At Cherry Street Yoga, instructor Katy Jones teaches the first yoga class of its kind in Tulsa, one geared toward emergency responders.
