Tulsa Wrong Way Highway Crash Sends Driver To Jail

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a wrong-way crash on Interstate-244 late Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Tulsa woman and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers said Zoey Horner was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-244 near Utica just after 10:45 p.m. when her pickup hit a westbound SUV.

