Tulsa Wrong Way Highway Crash Sends Driver To Jail
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a wrong-way crash on Interstate-244 late Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Tulsa woman and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers said Zoey Horner was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-244 near Utica just after 10:45 p.m. when her pickup hit a westbound SUV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|8 hr
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Tue
|hey
|165
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Mon
|TrkDriver
|2
|Help a local Oklahoma road racing team beat som...
|Mon
|Soonerbillz
|1
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Little Debbie s
|10
|Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns
|Jan 14
|Anonymous
|1
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Jan 14
|nonewnews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC