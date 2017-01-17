Tulsa Wrong Way Highway Crash Sends D...

Tulsa Wrong Way Highway Crash Sends Driver To Jail

NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a wrong-way crash on Interstate-244 late Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Tulsa woman and sent two others to the hospital. Troopers said Zoey Horner was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-244 near Utica just after 10:45 p.m. when her pickup hit a westbound SUV.

Tulsa, OK

