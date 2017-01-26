Tulsa Women's Group Celebrates Trump's First Week In Office
About a dozen members of the Tulsa National Women's Prayer and Voting Army came together to celebrate President Trump's first week in office, which they say was a success. Organizers say in the year leading up to Trump's victory, more than 1,000 women joined the grassroots effort to pray President Trump into office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|28
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC