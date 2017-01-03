Tulsa Woman Using Facebook To Find Ma...

Tulsa Woman Using Facebook To Find Man She Believes Attacked Sister

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Woman Using Facebook To Find Man She Believes Attacked Sis - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Police said shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the first of the year they responded to The Boulder Ridge Apartments on 145th East Avenue and to the QuikTrip just a mile west on 31st Street. Tulsa Police Officer Leland Ashley said, "Came in as a stabbing at an apartment complex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan Tue Eternal truth 95
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Mon Miss Jennie 1
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) Sun adiane501 24
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Dec 30 U Goin Straight 2... 9
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Dec 30 Deb 8
Community Policing Commission Houck Violence Dec 29 Chucky Cheese Jordan 1
News Plant Destroyed By Fire A Big Part Of Cleveland... Dec 29 Chip Bay 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,190 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,014

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC