Tulsa Woman Says She Witnessed Man Pu...

Tulsa Woman Says She Witnessed Man Punch 12-Year-Old Boy

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Woman Says She Witnessed Man Punch 12-Year-Old Boy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Tulsa Public Schools said a police report has been made and they've issued a ban letter for the man. A north Tulsa mother said she watched as a grown man punched a 12-year-old Owen Elementary School student in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... 21 hr Kirby 1
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Tue Chamber member 7
News Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09) Tue Sleeper 169
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) Tue wcoyote3 212
I can't let go is stupid Mon Alvin Boss 26
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 22 Little Debbie s 11
News Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10) Jan 22 bjsmith 13
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,560 • Total comments across all topics: 278,269,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC