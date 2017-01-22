Tulsa seeks ideas for land near I-244...

Tulsa seeks ideas for land near I-244, Route 66

5 hrs ago Read more: Route 66 News

The city of Tulsa is looking for Route 66 tourism-friendly ideas on how to develop a piece of land under the new Interstate 244 bridge on the west side of the Arkansas River and near Southwest Boulevard . A public hearing set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cyntergy Building at 810 S. Cincinnati Ave. will review the Vision 2025 Route 66 Master Plan, which calls for a viewing area at the historic 11th Street Bridge, reported the Tulsa World .

Tulsa, OK

