Tulsa Roughnecks Announce 2017 Schedule

Tulsa Roughnecks Announce 2017 Schedule

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The 2017 schedule for the Tulsa Roughnecks FC was announced today by the United Soccer League. The slate includes 32 regular season matches, including 16 at ONEOK Field, and will run from March 25 through October 14. It was announced last week that the Roughnecks would open the 2017 season by hosting the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in downtown Tulsa on Saturday, March 25. It will be the first of three straight home matches for the Roughnecks to open the campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I can't let go is stupid 4 min Eternal truth 29
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... 3 hr astuteassumptions... 1
Turley Children's Home (May '07) 12 hr Susanntexas2 52
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... 15 hr emergency 1
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Jan 27 Rob Roy 41
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Jan 26 RacistRapistDonald 2
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Jan 24 Chamber member 7
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,455,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC