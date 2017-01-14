Tulsa Roughnecks Announce 2017 Schedule
The 2017 schedule for the Tulsa Roughnecks FC was announced today by the United Soccer League. The slate includes 32 regular season matches, including 16 at ONEOK Field, and will run from March 25 through October 14. It was announced last week that the Roughnecks would open the 2017 season by hosting the Colorado Springs Switchbacks in downtown Tulsa on Saturday, March 25. It will be the first of three straight home matches for the Roughnecks to open the campaign.
