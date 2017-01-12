Tulsa Residential Assistance Center Reports Missing Woman

VOA provides residential care for the woman, who they said they reported missing Saturday, January 14 at 5:15 p.m. from the area of South Peoria between 111th and West 121st in Jenks. The woman, whose name is Katie, has a syndrome that causes insatiable hunger, so she could be sighted around restaurants or grocery stores, VOA officials stated in a news release.

