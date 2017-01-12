Tulsa Residential Assistance Center Reports Missing Woman
VOA provides residential care for the woman, who they said they reported missing Saturday, January 14 at 5:15 p.m. from the area of South Peoria between 111th and West 121st in Jenks. The woman, whose name is Katie, has a syndrome that causes insatiable hunger, so she could be sighted around restaurants or grocery stores, VOA officials stated in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|8 hr
|Eternal truth
|20
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|11 hr
|Little Debbie s
|10
|Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns
|Sat
|OKEDUCATOR
|1
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Sat
|nonewnews
|1
|Could Jenks, Bixby & Glenpool Officers Become S... (Mar '10)
|Jan 13
|Chief Bell of the...
|131
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Jan 12
|hesays
|1
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC