Tulsa Republican stripped of House chairmanship amid probe
A Republican Tulsa legislator accused of sexual harassment by two former legislative assistants has been suspended of his chairmanship of a House committee. New House Speaker Charles McCall announced Tuesday he was suspending Tulsa Rep. Dan Kirby's chairmanship of the House Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee after Kirby refused to testify before a committee investigating the allegations.
