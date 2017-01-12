Tulsa prepares for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations
The march calls for the Tulsa community to be unified and work to support, rebuild and heal the relationships between the African American community and law enforcement. The NAACP and the Tulsa Christian Ministers Alliance are teaming up with Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Dr. Rodney Goss, Senior Pastor Morning Star Baptist Church, State Senator Kevin Matthews, State Representative Regina Goodwin, State Representative Monroe Nichols, City Councilor Vanessa Hall Harper, along with other local and state elected officials for the march.
