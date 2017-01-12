Tulsa prepares for Martin Luther King...

Tulsa prepares for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The march calls for the Tulsa community to be unified and work to support, rebuild and heal the relationships between the African American community and law enforcement. The NAACP and the Tulsa Christian Ministers Alliance are teaming up with Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, Dr. Rodney Goss, Senior Pastor Morning Star Baptist Church, State Senator Kevin Matthews, State Representative Regina Goodwin, State Representative Monroe Nichols, City Councilor Vanessa Hall Harper, along with other local and state elected officials for the march.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns 7 hr OKEDUCATOR 1
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... 11 hr nonewnews 1
News Could Jenks, Bixby & Glenpool Officers Become S... (Mar '10) Fri Chief Bell of the... 131
News Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ... Thu hesays 1
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) Thu Anonymous 6
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) Jan 8 coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 8 Little Debbie s 9
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,907,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC