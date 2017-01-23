Tulsa Police Release Dashcam Video Fr...

Tulsa Police Release Dashcam Video From December Shooting, Chase

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

New dashcam video from Tulsa police shows a patrol car ramming a stolen car, and another hitting a suspect after a police chase last month. It started as a carjacking and then a police chase on December 15th, 2016, with dozens of Tulsa police officers involved.

