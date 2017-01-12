Tulsa Police Offer Tips For Safe Driv...

Tulsa Police Offer Tips For Safe Driving On Slick Streets

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa police want to make sure you're safe on the roads and have some tips about how to drive on the ice. Officer Logan Nelson said speeding would be the number one thing not to do when the roads get slick, especially if they get icy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Broken Arrow Public Schools CFO resigns 4 hr OKEDUCATOR 1
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... 8 hr nonewnews 1
News Could Jenks, Bixby & Glenpool Officers Become S... (Mar '10) 21 hr Chief Bell of the... 131
News Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ... Thu hesays 1
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) Thu Anonymous 6
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) Jan 8 coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 8 Little Debbie s 9
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC