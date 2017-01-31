Tulsa Police Looking For Man Wanted For First-Degree Murder
Police say they are looking for 33-year-old Rigoberto Pureco in connection to the deaths of Saira Vasquez and Adan Duran on October 10, 2016. They said Vasquez and Duran asked Pureco to leave around 1:00 a.m. when it was "apparent that the bartender did not have any interest in Pureco."
