Tulsa Police K-9 Officers Assist With Arrest Of Wanted Man
Tulsa Police used K-9 officers and their helicopter to arrest a wanted man and his female passenger late Friday. Officers said they spotted 27-year-old Casey Potter driving north on Sheridan and tried to stop his vehicle.
