Tulsa Police Identify 2016's 82 Homicide Victim; 2017's First - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Police identified Perry Wallace, 32, as the man found shot and killed behind busses at Victory Christina Center in the 7700 block of South Lewis. Walker also said police have identified Jeffery Gooden, 60, as the man shot and killed in the 2200 block of South Jackson on January 1. One victim, they say, was killed around 3:00 a.m. on December 31, making him the 82 homicide victim of 2016.

