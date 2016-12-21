Tulsa Police Identify 2016's 82 Homic...

Tulsa Police Identify 2016's 82 Homicide Victim; 2017's First

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police Identify 2016's 82 Homicide Victim; 2017's First - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Police identified Perry Wallace, 32, as the man found shot and killed behind busses at Victory Christina Center in the 7700 block of South Lewis. Walker also said police have identified Jeffery Gooden, 60, as the man shot and killed in the 2200 block of South Jackson on January 1. One victim, they say, was killed around 3:00 a.m. on December 31, making him the 82 homicide victim of 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan 4 hr Frank 94
I Can't Let Go (Jan '15) 10 hr HoneyMonster_P 1,502
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... 13 hr Miss Jennie 1
Larry Spivey (Nov '13) Sun adiane501 24
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Dec 30 U Goin Straight 2... 9
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Dec 30 Deb 8
Community Policing Commission Houck Violence Dec 29 Chucky Cheese Jordan 1
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,555,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC