Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stabbing Girlfriend
Police said officers located and arrested Juan Carlos Renovato-Jauregui around noon in the 2700 block of South 129th East Avenue. Police said Renovato-Jauregui told the victim "she had 10 minutes to live and then he would end them both."
