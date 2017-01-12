Tulsa Mayor Leads First Meeting Of Commission On Community Policing

Tulsa Mayor Leads First Meeting Of Commission On Community Polic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Community policing is a top priority for Tulsa's new mayor - especially as the city looks to hire as many as 160 new officers this year. The Tulsa Commission on Community Policing met Friday for the first time; its goal is to improve the relationship between Tulsans and police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.