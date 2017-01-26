Tulsa Man's Guilty Plea Thrown Out In Deadly Christmas Eve Car Crash
A judge threw out Steven Wade Jameson's guilty plea in a car crash that killed Michael and Angela Mulanax and their son James on Christmas Eve of 2009. Prosecutors said Jameson was driving 70 miles an hour on Highway 51 west of Sand Springs in a blizzard when his Hummer hit the Mulanax family's car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|13 hr
|Black Terror
|27
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Thu
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC