Tulsa Man's Guilty Plea Thrown Out In Deadly Christmas Eve Car Crash

A judge threw out Steven Wade Jameson's guilty plea in a car crash that killed Michael and Angela Mulanax and their son James on Christmas Eve of 2009. Prosecutors said Jameson was driving 70 miles an hour on Highway 51 west of Sand Springs in a blizzard when his Hummer hit the Mulanax family's car.

