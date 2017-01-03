Tulsa Man To Stand Trial After Finding Officer, Admitting To Rape
At a preliminary hearing Thursday, a judge ruled there was enough evidence for Mason Dailey to stand trial for several counts, including lewd molestation. In November 2016, police said an officer was sitting in his car when Dailey walked up to him and said he wanted to confess to rape.
