Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs Help, Not Jail
There are 1 comment on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from 14 hrs ago, titled Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs Help, Not Jail. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:
A lot of people would look at Anthony Tramble's record and wonder why he's not in prison. D-O-C has more than half-dozen mug shots of him and he just got out in October, but, he said he doesn't need more prison time, he needs help.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
I read what jail sentences he GOT. Sounds like 19 years total; served 2.
He thinks he needs help why? Because someone is trying to group these people together to get funds for something. Will they help him? LOL!
He needs to kill someone before he'll attract much more attention. Someone MUST die.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13)
|13 hr
|Anonymous
|6
|I can't let go is stupid
|Jan 8
|Eternal truth
|18
|Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09)
|Jan 8
|coleen
|8
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 8
|Little Debbie s
|9
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Jan 8
|Chamber member
|2
|church of satan
|Jan 7
|Eternal truth
|100
|Reporter Kelly Hines WTF
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC