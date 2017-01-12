Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says...

Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs Help, Not Jail

There are 1 comment on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from 14 hrs ago, titled Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs Help, Not Jail. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:

A lot of people would look at Anthony Tramble's record and wonder why he's not in prison. D-O-C has more than half-dozen mug shots of him and he just got out in October, but, he said he doesn't need more prison time, he needs help.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
hesays

Phoenix, AZ

#1 12 hrs ago
I read what jail sentences he GOT. Sounds like 19 years total; served 2.
He thinks he needs help why? Because someone is trying to group these people together to get funds for something. Will they help him? LOL!

He needs to kill someone before he'll attract much more attention. Someone MUST die.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mclean Air Duct Coating & Cleaning Inc (Sep '13) 13 hr Anonymous 6
I can't let go is stupid Jan 8 Eternal truth 18
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) Jan 8 coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 8 Little Debbie s 9
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 8 Chamber member 2
church of satan Jan 7 Eternal truth 100
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,866,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC