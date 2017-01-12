There are on the NewsOn6 Tulsa story from 14 hrs ago, titled Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs Help, Not Jail. In it, NewsOn6 Tulsa reports that:

A lot of people would look at Anthony Tramble's record and wonder why he's not in prison. D-O-C has more than half-dozen mug shots of him and he just got out in October, but, he said he doesn't need more prison time, he needs help.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.