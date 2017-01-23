Tulsa Library Back Open After Digital-Friendly Remodel
Manager Barry Hensley said it's important to meet the people where they are, whether that be print or digital. Things like CDs and DVDs are some of the most used materials at the Zarrow Regional Library, which is why the manager said they wanted to make the library a more digitally friendly space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|6 hr
|wcoyote3
|212
|I can't let go is stupid
|22 hr
|Alvin Boss
|26
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Jan 21
|Charles Chan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC