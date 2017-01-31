Tulsa Leaders Gather At Islamic Center To Address Trump Travel Ban
Tulsa community leaders are holding a news conference to discuss President Donald Trump's travel ban and what it means for Tulsans. Mayor G.T. Bynum, along with law enforcement leaders in town, have, over the last couple of days expressed their commitment to protect all citizens of Tulsa, regardless of their immigration status.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|6 min
|emergency
|1
|I can't let go is stupid
|Jan 28
|Alvin Boss
|28
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC