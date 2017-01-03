Tulsa Jail Inmate Account Records So Bad Auditors Don't Know What's Missing

The Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector says the record-keeping for the Tulsa County Jail Inmate Fund were so bad its investigators can't tell how much money is missing. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office requested the the state auditor investigate the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office in connection with allegations of a misappropriation of funds from the Tulsa County Sheriff Inmate Trust Account.

