Tulsa Humane Society Rescues 24 Dogs ...

Tulsa Humane Society Rescues 24 Dogs From Overseas Meat Market

5 hrs ago

Dozens of dogs destined for the slaughterhouse are getting a new leash on life, thanks to the Humane Society of Tulsa. The Tulsa Humane Society is no stranger to large-scale dog rescues, but now they are preparing to take part in a dog rescue on an international scale.

