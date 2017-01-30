Tulsa Holocaust Council condemns immigration order

President Donald Trump issued an executive order regarding immigration from Muslim countries CLICK for more info about the ban The Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education resolved to condemn the policy READ their full resolution below: January 29, 2017- RESOLUTION of the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education: The Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education joins our fellow citizens across the nation in condemning any policy on immigration or emergency refuge that discriminates on the basis of religious status. The Executive Order ironically released on Friday, January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, clearly targets the Muslim community, putting innocent children, women, and men at risk .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.