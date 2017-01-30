Tulsa Holocaust Council condemns immigration order
President Donald Trump issued an executive order regarding immigration from Muslim countries CLICK for more info about the ban The Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education resolved to condemn the policy READ their full resolution below: January 29, 2017- RESOLUTION of the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education: The Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education joins our fellow citizens across the nation in condemning any policy on immigration or emergency refuge that discriminates on the basis of religious status. The Executive Order ironically released on Friday, January 27, International Holocaust Remembrance Day, clearly targets the Muslim community, putting innocent children, women, and men at risk .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I can't let go is stupid
|Jan 28
|Alvin Boss
|28
|the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10)
|Jan 27
|Rob Roy
|41
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|Jan 26
|RacistRapistDonald
|2
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Jan 24
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Jan 24
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC