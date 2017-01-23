Tulsa Energy Companies Could Benefit ...

Tulsa Energy Companies Could Benefit From Trump Pipeline Executive Orders

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

In Washington D.C., protesters didn't waste time demonstrating against President Donald Trump's decision to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines. Back in 2015, President Obama blocked the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tulsa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) 7 hr Chamber member 7
News Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09) 11 hr Sleeper 169
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) 12 hr wcoyote3 212
I can't let go is stupid Mon Alvin Boss 26
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 22 Little Debbie s 11
News Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10) Jan 22 bjsmith 13
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Jan 21 Charles Chan 8
See all Tulsa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tulsa Forum Now

Tulsa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tulsa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tulsa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,231,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC