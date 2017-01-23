Tulsa Energy Companies Could Benefit From Trump Pipeline Executive Orders
In Washington D.C., protesters didn't waste time demonstrating against President Donald Trump's decision to move forward with the Dakota Access and Keystone Pipelines. Back in 2015, President Obama blocked the completion of the Keystone XL pipeline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tulsa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|12 hr
|wcoyote3
|212
|I can't let go is stupid
|Mon
|Alvin Boss
|26
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Jan 21
|Charles Chan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tulsa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC