Tulsa Edison Middle Schoolers Leave For Donald Trump Inauguration
Almost 60 middle schoolers and adults from Edison Preparatory School are flying to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump. The 51 middle schoolers and seven adults are really excited for the chance to experience history.
