Tulsa DA Responds To Request That Charges Be Dropped Against Betty Shelby
The Tulsa County district attorney has responded to a recent request by Officer Betty Shelby's attorneys for the judge to drop her manslaughter charge. The DA said the state already proved at Shelby's preliminary hearing that her use of force was beyond what was reasonable.
