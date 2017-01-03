Tulsa County OSU Extension Service Br...

Tulsa County OSU Extension Service Braces For Possible Budget Cuts

9 hrs ago

The OSU Extension Service is bracing for possible state budget cuts, and it's asking for help in deciding what services are most critical as they consider their options. "And we're looking at most likely continued cuts so the extension service statewide is just not sustainable in light of those severe budget cuts," Lane said.

