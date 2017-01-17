Tulsa Council Gives Timeline For Vision Projects
The City of Tulsa plans to use bond money to speed up funding for the next phase of the Vision plan. The advance funding means that 80 percent of the Vision projects will be fully funded in the first five years of the program.
