Tulsa Convenience Store Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint
Shortly before 9:30 p.m. officers were called about an armed robbery at the Quality Food Mart in the 4100 block of South 25th West Avenue. Police said the man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
